LONDON, ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says that they are preparing for nearly 1,000 elementary students to make the switch to remote learning in November.

The rise in numbers comes as the board has seen cases of COVID-19 pop up in several schools.

Currently there is only one active case in a TVDSB school, but the city has seen a total of 14 cases across all boards since school returned in September.

The board says that 985 students are expected to make the switch to remote learning.

The switch is likely to happen on Nov. 16, as the board prepares for the change.

The board says they have a total of 66,627 students enrolled in in-person learning in elementary and secondary schools.

There are 12,863 students enrolled for full remote learning.

The board says that any switches for secondary school students will take place in February.