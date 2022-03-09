NDP fail to pass 'Our London Family Act' at Queen's Park

A motion from the Ontario New Democrats at Queen's Park demanding the Ford government pass Bill 86, also known as the 'Our London Family Act' failed to pass Wednesday.

The NDP and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) partnered together to create the bill aimed at fighting Islamophobia in the wake of last year's alleged hate-motivated attack in London that killed four members of the Afzaal family.

It was introduced in the legislature Wednesday morning by London West MPP Peggy Sattler. But she failed to get unanimous consent to get Bill 86 bill back to the legislature.

Time was of the essence, as the bill needed to be passed before the legislature is dissolved before the scheduled June 2 provincial election.

NDP leader Andrea took to Twitter Wednesday to express her frustration. "Stopping Islamophobia and hate can’t wait. We won't give up the fight to urgently pass this bill," she tweeted.

I'm very disappointed the Ford government voted down our motion today, calling for the #OurLondonFamily Act to be brought back now and passed before the next election.



Stopping Islamophobia and hate can’t wait. We won't give up the fight to urgently pass this bill. #ONpoli pic.twitter.com/TA5j7lNkhH — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) March 9, 2022

The bill addresses calls to action directed at provincial governments in the NCCM’s recommendations to the National Summit on Islamophobia.

Last month during a campaign-style event in Dorchester, Ont., Premier Doug Ford was noncommittal if he and the government would support the bill.

“We’re reviewing the legislation,” Ford said. “We will review it. We will continue to work with all the communities in combating hate,” Ford said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that never happens again, and we’ll have more to say about that in the very near future,” the premier added.

The act would require a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents in Ontario, create safe zones around religious centres and new tools to combat racism in schools.

It would also prevent white supremacist groups registering as societies in Ontario.

With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe and Kristylee Varley