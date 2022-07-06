Nazem Kadri returns to London after Stanley Cup win

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for London’s newest Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri.

“Everyone’s been supporting me and it’s been pretty overwhelming,” said Kadri from his 8th annual Nazem Kadri Foundation Charity Golf Classic. “Congratulations never gets old and I’m grateful to have so many people around the tournament here today. The pandemic set us back a bit but it's a blessing to host.”

Kadri flew into London Tuesday night ahead of the event which is being held Wedesday at FireRock Golf Club in Komoka.

It’s been a tough year for the Muslim community in London, and for Kadri who was the subject of racist tweets and messages during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I haven’t been in this journey alone, and there have been a lot of people who have been there step-by-step with my through the good times and bad,” said Kadri. “To be able to share it and win it with my teammates, my friends, even though that’s great, but the people in my corner since day one are most of the people you see here, which is my family that brings me the most joy.”

The Foundation is expecting to raise between $400,000 to $500,000 thanks to some major sponsorship.

“After the cup win we had some extra calls saying ‘I want to give you more money’ ”said Hassan Mostafa, a member of the foundation’s board of directors. “We’re not only celebrating all the wonderful work done by this family charity, but we’re celebrating a Stanley Cup. All that’s missing today is the cup, but that wasn’t in the cards. It’s a dream for sure.”

Kadri, who isn’t able to golf today due to a hand injury suffered in the playoffs, spent the day travelling around on a golf cart greeting the players. He has plans to celebrate his day with the cup, although hoisting it was difficult.

“It was very painful,” said Kadri. “I’ll be bringing it to the community, around the city and sharing it with the people I love. It’ll be my friends and family and have everyone drink out of it, touch it, and take pictures with it. I can’t wait.”