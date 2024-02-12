Natural gas delay concerns some Bruce County farmers
Joe Lang was looking forward to a less expensive drying bill for his family’s grain elevators next year — thanks to the impending arrival of a brand new natural gas line slated to be completed by the end of 2024.
“It would have been more cost effective, as far as gas usage for running the crop dryers. Absolutely, we were looking forward to it,” said Lang.
But Lang may have to wait a year, or possibly longer, for natural gas to come to his concession just outside Walkerton.
That’s because plans to extend natural gas service to more than 500 households and farms in Southern Bruce County have been put on hold by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).
“EPCOR was ready to order the pipe for the project to get in the ground this spring. The OEB put it on hold, partly due to environmental objections, partly due to costs, but it all adds up to a big negative for Brockton,” said Municipality of Brockton Mayor Chris Peabody, calling it a “big disappointment for our residents."
Peabody said suggestions from Environmental Defence Canada, during the OEB hearings into the project, that electrically-powered heat pumps would be better for the environment — and cheaper in the long run — prompted the gas project’s delay.
According to Environmental Defence Canada, it doesn’t make sense to put natural gas pipes in the ground if heat pumps make more sense.
For Peabody, what works in towns and cities won’t always work in rural Ontario.
“I get complaints all the time from businesses about not having enough electricity, and the whole grid would need an entire upgrade if we were to move forward with the electrification plan,” said Peabody.
“There needs to be a balance in our energy supply between electricity and natural gas. The plan that’s being pushed on us is not a balance.”
A map of EPCOR's proposed plans for natural gas expansion in Brockton is shown here. (Source: EPCOR)For Lang Farms, and the 500 other Bruce County homes and businesses that will go without natural gas for the time being, there’s concern that the project’s delay may last longer than a year.
“Maybe the companies who were going to provide the service decide it’s not worth their while so we won’t see the service at all,” said Lang.
“That would be unfortunate. It’s hard to be competitive in the crop-drying market if other people have access to the natural gas and we don’t.”
EPCOR recently brought natural gas to thousands of residents of Bruce County. This project was expected to build on that work.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
BREAKING One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say
Several people were shot Monday at a New York City subway station, police said. A police spokesperson could not immediately say how many people were shot, the extent of their injuries or whether anyone was in custody.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
'Cyber incident' affects health insurance provider for public servants: federal government
A 'cyber incident' has forced an insurance company to freeze its services for Canadian public servants posted abroad or travelling.
Man who allegedly murdered father over the weekend in Stoney Creek arrested in Toronto
A 22-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father over the weekend in Stoney Creek has been arrested in Toronto.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
18,643 Waterloo Region students issued suspension notices over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 19,000 elementary school students in Waterloo Region are at risk of suspension over out-of-date vaccination records.
Windsor
-
Arson incidents increase by 41% in Windsor
Windsor police say incidents of arson have increased by 41 per cent over the past year.
-
Faulty streetlights scattered across Essex as town sees delay for new parts to arrive
About 80 street lights are currently in need of repair, according to Essex's mayor who also serves as board chair for E.L.K. Energy, and the problem is illuminated by a delay for new parts to arrive.
-
From Paczki Day to Valentine’s Day, a big week for small businesses
Between Paczki Day and Valentine’s Day, don’t be surprised if you see lines outside stores this week.
Barrie
-
Aurora man faces trial for alleged murder of missing wife not seen since 2020
The trial of John Sedo, the man accused of second-degree murder in the disappearance of his wife, Helen Sedo, in 2020, got underway in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday, with the Crown calling on Helen's brother.
-
Barrie police investigate rash of weekend vehicle thefts
Police in Barrie are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, with four incidents in three days.
-
'We have a crisis,' Health units sound alarm as opioid-related overdoses increase
Local health units are sounding the alarm after a surge in opioid-related poisonings.
Northern Ontario
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
-
Day-drinking driver found passed out behind the wheel in Kapuskasing parking lot
Police in Kapuskasing made two impaired driving arrests within a few hours last weekend, including one involving an unconscious driver.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
Toronto
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
The Blue Jays have made a big off-season move. That's right, cup holders are coming to some Rogers Centre seats
With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.
-
Several downtown TTC routes to be impacted by King Street construction work
A number of downtown TTC routes will be impacted by construction on King Street West.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Replacement for GED program coming this summer
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit by SUV dies in hospital, Calgary police seek dash-cam footage
Calgary police are investigating a weekend crash that killed a pedestrian.
-
Calgary pair charged in spree of golf course break-ins throughout southern Alberta
Two people are facing an extensive list of charges connected to a violent incident near Carstairs, Alta., last week, and a string of break-ins at golf courses throughout southern Alberta.
-
Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom named one of NHL's three stars of the week
Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and Montreal centre Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Oilers encouraged by performance on road trip despite losing 2 of 3 games
The Edmonton Oilers may have lost two of the three games they've played coming out of the National Hockey League all-star break, but their head coach says it's not time to panic and make changes as a result.
-
City gives Explore Edmonton additional one-time $6M funding
The City of Edmonton's tourism body is getting a $6-million boost to its budget.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in Coquitlam parking lot shooting
A man and a woman are in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam just before midnight Sunday, according to authorities.
-
Officer injured after suspect flees on electric scooter from break-in attempt
Vancouver police say a young man is facing multiple charges after an attempted break-in at a local business.
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.