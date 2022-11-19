Mustangs fall just short of winning the 2022 Mitchell Bowl, Sunday

The Western Mustangs took on Laval Rouge et Or in a clash of two heavyweights in Canadian university football.

It was a great start for Western who capitalized on a long range touchdown pass.

Laval made multiple costly errors early on allowing the Mustangs to build a 13-point lead at the half, but Laval came back with the teams trading scores in the third quarter.

Laval led by seven in the 4th quarter, but after a perfect season Laval will play Saskatchewan in the Vanier Cup.

The final score was Laval 27, Western 20.