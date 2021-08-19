Multiple people hurt in Wonderland Road crash

London, Ont. -

A two-car crash at one of London's busiest intersections has sent multiple people to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

The crash at the intersection of Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive happened around 5 p.m.

The two vehicles collided head-on in the intersection leaving a fire engine to block the scene for safety until police arrived.

Rush hour traffic is backed up in all directions.

In the case of Wonderland, northbound traffic is at a crawl from Viscount Road to the crash scene about two km away.