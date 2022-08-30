Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday

Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company said it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.

Movati Athletic announced Tuesday that effective Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., both of its locations, located in north and south London, will be permanently closed.

In a statement sent to members and posted to the fitness club’s website, Movati said leaving London was not an easy decision, and that the circumstances were “unique and isolated.”

“We’re sorry to share this news. We know how much our members love our clubs and the difference they helped make in your health and fitness,” the company said in a statement.

The company cites financial and operational repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with instability in the real estate market that was “no longer sustainable.”

Movati said no other locations are impacted.

“We want to thank our Team Members, our club members, the numerous charities we supported and the entire London community for the privilege of serving you for 25 amazing years,” the company said in a statement. “We’re terribly disappointed today, but we’re forever grateful.”

Information on membership refunds can be found on the Movati Athletic website.