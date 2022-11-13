More than $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich home during break-in

While a Goderich homeowner was away, police say someone broke into their house overnight and stole more than $100,000 in cash.

Huron County OPP major crime, the West Region Forensic Identifications Unit, and the Huron-Perth Community Street Crimes Unit are actively investigating.

Police say sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the home on Blake Street in Goderich.

Once inside the suspect stole the cash which was mainly in $100 and $50 bills.

Police are asking for the public’s help if they see any suspicious activity involving large Canadian bills.

If you have any information about this occurrence, police are asking you to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

To anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com