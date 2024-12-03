LONDON
London

    • More squalls expected Tuesday morning, easing in the afternoon

    It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.

    ‘Leave yourself some extra time Tuesday morning, navigating some snow-covered, icy roads as snow squalls continue,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    She adds that a snow squall is expected over London first thing in the morning, and then that squall will migrate eastward.

    Atchison warns snowfall accumulations Tuesday morning could be anywhere from two to 10 cm, “We’ll see a break in the action as we head into Tuesday afternoon.”

    Come Wednesday, “A clipper on the move. Snow and gusty winds expected. This one will bring another push of cold, arctic air,” said Atchison.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Local snow squalls and flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

    Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

    Wednesday: Periods of snow. Windy. High zero.

    Thursday: Flurries or snow squalls. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 2.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

