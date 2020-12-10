LONDON, ONT -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to be found in London and area schools as positive cases rise in the region.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has confirmed four cases in four schools, while the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) has confirmed a case in a school in Woodstock.

The schools with new cases are: Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School, Summers’ Corners Public School in Elgin County, New Sarum Public School in Elgin County, and St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Woodstock.

All five schools will remain open and buses are running.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

On Thursday it was announced that the Middlesex-London Health Unit had declared outbreaks at four London schools.

Meanwhile London broke another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases with 47.