LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another death connected to COVID-19 Friday, a man in his 30s.

This comes on the same day the province lifted many pandemic restrictions as part of Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

The death toll in the region now sits at 222 people from the virus.

The health unit is reporting just 12 new cases across the CIty of London and Middlesex County, that's down from 22 cases Thursday and 22 cases Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 12,412 with 12,087 considered resolved, leaving 105 active. There are now 3,246 cases with a variant of concern, and 301 cases with a mutation-positive sample.

As of June 5, 316,831 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently no active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' homes, schools or child care centres.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 21 active, 3,825 total, 3,721 resolved, 83 deaths

Grey-Bruce – zero new, 21 active, 1,365 total, 1,344 resolved, seven deaths, 396 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, 34 active, 2,678 total, 2,591 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 23 active, 1,851 total, 1,771 resolved, 57 deaths, 293 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 29 active, 3,537 total, 3,447 resolved, 61 deaths

The province reported 574 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a slight drop from Thursday.