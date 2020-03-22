LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reminding those who went away for the March Break to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

“If you are returning home from anywhere outside Canada, you need to stay home for the next 14 days, whether or not you have any symptoms”, says Dr. Chris Mackie with the MLHU in a news release.

Practices such as physical distancing and self-isolation are key to limiting the spread of COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, it is important for our community to rally together, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet and being creative in finding opportunities to build social connection. Offering to pick up groceries for family or friends who are in self-isolation or dropping off activity books for neighbouring children can help us to feel that we are all in this together," adds Dr. Mackie.

Travellers who return to Canada and develop symptoms of COVID-19 should contact Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 before going to the doctor or a local assessment centre.