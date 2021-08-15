LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared an outbreak after 15 patrons of Delilah’s restaurant on Richmond Row tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLHU were notified of three initial cases tied to the restaurant at 209 John St. on Friday. On Saturday, 12 additional cases were identified.

The health unit says several of the cases attended a gathering at a private residence during the time they went to the restaurant while infectious.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between Aug. 5 and 7 should monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.

“We know that it raises concerns when the Health Unit declares a COVID-19 outbreak, especially at a restaurant, but we are starting to see cases and outbreaks increase in our region, including cases in individuals who are vaccinated,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health.

“Even though patios and restaurants are open and indoor dining is permitted, we must not let our guard down. Wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, gather outdoors as much as possible and if you’re spending any time indoors, make sure everyone you’re hanging out with is fully vaccinated.”