Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Etobicoke

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.

Marner was in his Range Rover in the area of Islington Avenue and the Queensway at 7:45 p.m. on Monday for a reported carjacking.

Police said three suspects, two armed with guns and another with a knife, approached Marner’s vehicle, reportedly in the area of Cineplex Cinemas Queensway.

They then sped off in the vehicle.

He was not injured in the encounter.

Sources said he was brought to 22 Division hours after the incident to give statements to investigators.

At about the same time of night two days earlier, two male suspects attempted to carjack a woman in the same area but were not successful.

Police officers chased the suspects on foot in that incident but did not make any arrests.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Marner and his teammates crashed out of the NHL playoffs on Saturday night with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.