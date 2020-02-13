LONDON, ON -- Minister Melanie Joly announces $15 million dollar investment and 600 new jobs in support of clean technology in Sarnia

Melanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Kate Young visited Sarnia Thursday afternoon to announce a $15 million contribution to Bioindustrial Innovation Canada (BIC). The contribution will promote new sustainable innovations while creating 600 new jobs in Ontario

In a press release, the Minister stated that “we are working for you to support organizations like BIC as they help researchers and scientists to bring new green technologies to the world, while creating strong communities and good quality jobs here in Ontario. Investments like the one announced today demonstrate our government’s vision that the economy and the environment go hand-in-hand.”

BIC is based in Sarnia and is a business accelerator that provides support, services and investments to developers of clean, green and sustainable technologies.