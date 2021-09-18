Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
The region had had a total of 13,781 cases and 237 deaths with 13,355 cases resolved leaving 189 cases active. There are 4,167 cases with a variant of concern.
Of the cases occurring since Aug. 5, 79 per cent are among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for 90.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five either in adult critical care or in Children's Hospital.
According to the MLHU, 78.4 per cent of residents 12 and older have received both doses of the vaccine while 84.7 per cent have received their first shot.
At London-area schools, at least 18 cases have been confirmed across nine schools.
On Friday afternoon, the health unit declared an outbreak at École élémentaire La Pommeraie in southwest London, after a fourth case at the school.
It is the first school outbreak to be declared in the Middlesex-London region since the start of the new school year.
An outbreak was also declared Thursday on the first and second floors at Earls Court Village nursing home. An outbreak is declared if there is one or more cases in residents or staff.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, Nanos tracking shows
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
Afghan survivors of U.S. drone strike: Sorry 'is not enough'
Sorry is not enough for the Afghan survivors of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children.
Kitchener
-
Death of one-year-old child in Wellesley Township, Ont. being investigated as a homicide
The death of a one-year-old child in the Township of Wellesley is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Local horse ‘Desperate Man’ wins million dollar race at Woodbine Mohawk Park
An Arthur family says they have a “horse of a lifetime” after their three-year-old pacer took home the top prize in a million dollar race.
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Windsor
-
Police investigate robbery at LaSalle bank
LaSalle police are investigating a bank robbery after a man allegedly demanded cash from a teller before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
-
Enhanced sexual assault policy already in the works at UWindsor
An enhanced sexual assault policy at all post-secondary schools in Ontario is already in the works at the University of Windsor.
-
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Barrie
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
Police seize fentanyl, cocaine in Orillia drug bust
Four people are facing drug-related charges after a drug bust at an Orillia residence earlier this week.
-
Vaccines key to controlling surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
With intensive care units (ICU) reaching a breaking point in Alberta, an Alliston-based physician says he supports the province's move to help.
Northern Ontario
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum is thrilled to announce it has received a collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
-
Glencore heading to new depths with new 'Onaping Depth' project
Glencore vice-president Peter Xavier recently gave an update to what the mining giant is up to at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce AGM in Copper Cliff. Among one of the big highlights was 'Onaping Depth,' a new ore body they're reaching at a cost of $1.3 billion.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases and ICU admissions in Ottawa increase on Saturday
Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases continues to rise.
-
Three people transported to hospital following crash on Highway 416
Ottawa paramedics say three people have been taken to the Ottawa Hospital following a crash on Highway 416.
-
Tractor driver killed in crash near Perth
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single vehicle crash on Christie Lake North Shore Road in Tay Valley Township.
Toronto
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
-
Ontario hits new milestone in number of cannabis retailers on the streets
The province just hit a new milestone in the number of cannabis retailers on our streets.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Advocates call for moratorium on tent evictions in Halifax
As many as 150 people gathered at Halifax City Hall on Saturday calling for a ban on tent evictions for those experiencing homelessness in the city.
-
N.S. fire marshal says camper fire that killed Amherst family was accidental
The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
-
Highway 1 crash involving Manitoba RCMP vehicle sends two people to hospital
An RCMP officer and the driver of another vehicle were taken to hospital on Friday following a crash near Richer, Man.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at southwest Calgary home
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out inside a condo building in Calgary's southwest.
-
Heritage Park cancels Carnivàle fundraiser due to public health restrictions
Officials at Calgary's Heritage Park say they made a 'difficult decision' to cancel a fundraising event, which ticket holders said was done at the last minute.
-
Calgary board angry with UCP government over COVID-19 in schools
In a letter written to Alberta's education and health ministers, one Calgary school board says it is 'frustrated' by the lack of direction being given to them amid the rising cases of COVID-19's fourth wave.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths
Alberta reported more than 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Friday.
-
Mother and toddler killed west of Edmonton, man arrested
A 24-year-old mother and her 16-month-old were found dead in Hinton, Alta., RCMP said.
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser for canine blood donor's surgery exceeds expectations
There’s always been something special about Norman. The Japanese mastiff is a universal blood donor and has saved the lives of 16 other dogs. Now, a fundraiser to pay for an expensive surgery for Norman has surpassed its goal in just a day.
-
Weekend storm expected to bring overnight winds and more rain
Technically, it’s still summer, but Friday felt like winter. The rain fell hard on Southern Vancouver Island, where total precipitation was expected to be in the 35-millimetre range through the evening.
-
Greater Victoria nurses rally at premier's Langford office demanding end to staffing shortage
Almost 200 nurses rallied at Premier John Horgan’s constituency office Friday to demand an end to the chronic nursing shortage in B.C. hospitals and patient care facilities.