Mid-afternoon collision in southwest London sends two to hospital

The aftermath of a crash at the corner of Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road East in London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) The aftermath of a crash at the corner of Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road East in London, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?

Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.

Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36

A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert

In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.

What is the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement?

The Supreme Court of Canada will take time to weigh arguments about the constitutionality of an 18-year refugee agreement between Ottawa and Washington after hearing a challenge Thursday from claimants and human rights advocates.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver