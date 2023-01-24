Memphis and Hank are on the case: LPS welcome newest police service dogs

London police just welcomed the newest — and furriest — members to the force, police service dogs Memphis and Hank.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service (LPS), last week the LPS Canine Unit welcomed “two new crime fighting duos to the team.”

Cst. Wattie and police service dog Hank of the London Police Service are seen in this undated image. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

Cst. Wattie is partnered with police service dog Hank and Cst. Thorner is partnered with police service dog Memphis.

“They are out patrolling the streets of [London, Ont.], ensuring safety for all,” London police wrote in the tweet.