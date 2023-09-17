Memorial held for two teen victims of fatal car crash

A memorial was held Saturday for two southwestern Ontario teens who were killed in a Norwich Township collision in early August.

The single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road, northeast of Tillsonburg, happened just after midnight on Aug. 4, claiming the lives of 18-year-old Avery Warwick and 16-year-old Lucas Crump.

A group gathered at the scene of the crash to place a cross in their memory.

An online petition has been set up by concerned community members urging Norwich Township to add traffic signs, stop lights, and rumble strips at the intersection.

More than 10-thousand people have signed the petition so far.