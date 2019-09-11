

CTV London





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be officially launching the 43rd Canadian Federal Election in the hopes of being re-elected.

The election will be a 40-day campaign that will see the major parties make their pitches for who should get the next mandate to govern our nation.

Much of those party messages will be spread by the local candidates. For London proper there are four ridings up for grabs. London Fanshawe, London West, London North Centre, and Elgin-Middlesex-London.

We have compiled a list of all the candidates confirmed to be running in those ridings. First up is London Fanshawe, a riding held by NDP incumbent Irene Mathyssen for several years, but as she is stepping away from federal politics a familiar or rather familial name has come forward hoping fill her shoes.

NDP Candidate – Lindsay Mathyssen

Mathyssen is the daughter of longtime NDP MP for London-Fanshawe Irene Mathyssen. Lindsay is a local member of the Victory Legion, the Council of Canadians and the Ontario Health Coalition.

Liberal Candidate – Mohamed Hammoud

Mohamed Hammoud immigrated to Canada 40 years and has been working in London-Fanshawe for the last 20 years. He is an instructor at both Western and Fanshawe.

Conservative Candidate – Michael van Holst

Michael van Holst is looking to make the jump from local politics to federal. He currently is the councillor for Ward 1.

Green Candidate – Tom Cull

Tom Cull is an environmentalist, poet, creative writing professor, and community organizer. He has a PhD and teaches at Western and King’s University College.

PPC Candidate – Bela Kosoian

Bela Kosoian has degrees in international law and relationships from UQAM University, as well as a Masters’ degree in Political science from Western and a law degree from the University of Ottawa.