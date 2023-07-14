Medical camp focuses on recruiting needed healthcare workers

Students, seen on July 14, 2023, learned about healthcare and job options in the medical field during a weeklong Discovery Healthcare Camp near Goderich, Ont. Organized by Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health, Alexandra and Marine General Hospital, and Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Students, seen on July 14, 2023, learned about healthcare and job options in the medical field during a weeklong Discovery Healthcare Camp near Goderich, Ont. Organized by Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health, Alexandra and Marine General Hospital, and Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver