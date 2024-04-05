McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others

Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 78-year-old woman showed little to no emotion in a London court room as the verdict was being read on Friday.

McNorgan had pleaded not guilty to the charges in relation to the death of an 8-year-old girl in November 2021.

Court heard on Nov. 30, 2021, the Honda CRV McNorgan was driving collided into a group of Girl Guides who were walking along Riverside Drive, west Wonderland Road, in London, Ont.

An 8-year-old girl was killed and seven others were injured in the crash.

Throughout the trial, the Crown has claimed that McNorgan’s actions were reckless when she pressed the gas instead of the brake when her vehicle reached speeds of 120 km/h.

The defence argued that this was an accident and that the brakes did not operate properly on the night in question.

In her charge to the jury, Justice Pamela Hebner told them they can return with one of five verdicts including not guilty, guilty as charged, or guilty of the lesser charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.