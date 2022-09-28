Mayoral candidate voices displeasure after local MPs throw support behind Josh Morgan

London mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal during a press conference on Sept. 27, 2022. (File) London mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal during a press conference on Sept. 27, 2022. (File)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver