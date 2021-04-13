LONDON, ONT. -- As local vaccination efforts ramp up, the cost to administer the protective shots is coming into focus.

A report the the Middlesex-London Board of Health estimates the cost to set up and operate three of the four mass vaccination clinics in the area will total $21,423,152 in 2021.

Currently, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is operating clinics at the North London Optimists Community Centre and at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges. A mass vaccination clinic is also planned for the Earl Nichols Arena in London.

“The three vaccination clinics (Agriplex not included) represents an almost doubling of MLHU baseline staffing pre-pandemic,” reads the report. “The associated costs are therefore significant.”

All costs related to the mass vaccination clinics will be reimbursed by the provincial government.

The amount does not include the vaccination site at the Western Fair Agriplex, it is under the oversight of London Health Sciences Centre.

The MLHU will submit the budget estimate to the Ministry of Health upon Board of Health approval.

The Board of Health will receive the report at its meeting on April 15.