Marner Assist Foundation fundraising for youth mental health with mini-putt game

The Maple Leaf’s Mitch Marner will be hitting the mini-putt golf green at East Park in London, Ont. next month all in the name of charity.

According to a press release, on Sept. 15, 2022, Toronto Maple Leaf’s player Mitch Marner and some of his celebrity friends will engage in a game of mini-putt at London’s East Park for the Marner Assist Foundation’s latest charitable program, “Sink the Stigma”.

“You are invited to ‘Sink the Stigma’ of Mental Health ‘FORE’ the Marner Assist Foundation! Join us on the course in London, ON for an unforgettable evening,” the release says.

Whether participants want to grab a putter and compete or just enjoy the fun, the event boasts excitement for everyone. Sponsors and participants will get to enjoy friendly competition, food, live entertainment and bid on auction items, all while raising money “to end the stigma of mental health.”

According to the release, the Marner Assist Foundation has selected First Episode Mood & Anxiety Program (FEMAP) as their charitable partner and the beneficiary of the event.

“FEMAP is the first program in Canada with a unique model aimed at reversing the 'first episodes' of mental illness for youth aged 16-25,” the release says.

If you think you have what it takes to become the tournament’s first Green Jacket winner or you’re interested in learning more, interested participants can visit the Marner Assist Foundation website.

“Everyone wins when we unite to ‘Sink the Stigma’ of mental health.”