Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed while out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont.
In the past year, support has poured in from across the country but especially from the community here at home, including the launch of the “Our London Family” campaign.
To mark the sombre anniversary, honour the family and support the community in its journey to heal and reclaim the location where this took place, members of the London Muslim community along with the City of London have several events planned.
-
Prayer Service
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. - The Muslim community will be hosting an Our London Family Prayer Service at the Islamic Cemetery.
-
Garden Dedication
1 p.m. - The City of London will be hosting the dedication of the “Our London Family Community Garden.” at Maple Grove Park, 1260 Coronation Drive. All are welcome to attend this event.
-
Art Gallery
4 p.m. - The London Muslim Mosque will be hosting an event to launch a community art gallery in dedication of Our London Family. All are welcome to attend this event.
-
Vigil
7 p.m. - Organized by the Youth Coalition Combatting Islamophobia, the Our London Family Vigil will be hosted at the Memorial Plaza (Hyde Park/South Carriage Road). All are welcome to attend this event.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It’s 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
China warns Canada over air patrols monitoring North Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential 'severe consequences' of any 'risky provocation,' after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Crowds honour Second World War veterans at Normandy D-Day commemoration
When D-Day veterans set foot on the Normandy beaches and other Second World War sites, they express a mix of joy and sadness. Joy at seeing the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed on June 6, 1944. Sadness as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote Monday that could oust him from power, as discontent with his rule finally threatens to topple a politician who has often seemed invincible despite many scandals.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
Kitchener
-
Up to 50 mm of rain possible by Tuesday in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities may soon be getting a significant amount of rain.
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Waterloo singer wins 'Rising Star' award from the Country Music Assn. of Ontario
Nate Haller, a country singer from Waterloo, won the 'Rising Star of the Year' award from the Country Music Association of Ontario on Sunday night.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement issued as up to 50mm of rain possible in Windsor-Essex
A warm start to the week in Windsor-Essex before cooler weather moves into the region.
-
Careless cooking blamed for $300,000 house fire
Windsor fire investigators say careless cooking was the cause of a house fire near downtown Windsor.
-
Wallaceburg man helps woman then returns to steal credit cards from home
Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man who was helping a woman returned to her home to steal her purse and use her credit cards.
Barrie
-
Ukrainians find safety and employment in Ontario after fleeing war
Over the last 100 days, many Ukrainians have fled their home country and have made central Ontario home.
-
Exchange program sees Orillia Scouts sharing and learning different ways of life
The second part of an exchange program of young Scouts got underway Sunday as 15 young boys and girls from a remote Nunavut community arrived in Orillia.
-
Hundreds turn out for return of Barrie's Lobsterfest
After a two-year absence, hundreds gathered for a fish-filled dinner Saturday as Barrie's annual Lobsterfest returned.
Northern Ontario
-
It’s 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
-
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO
The 39th CHEO Telethon was the biggest one yet as the community came together to raise $11.8 million.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Toronto
-
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Police ID man, 54, shot and killed inside Toronto restaurant
Investigators have named a 54-year-old man shot and killed inside a Toronto restaurant early on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
Enfant Soleil telethon raises $20.68 million for pediatric care in Quebec
The 35th Operation Enfant Soleil Telethon raised a record amount of nearly $20.683 million this weekend.
-
Environmental groups call for Quebec leaders' debate on climate crisis
The coalition of Quebec environmental organizations Vire au Vert is calling for a leaders' debate exclusively on the climate crisis in the upcoming provincial election.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
-
'Changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover cost of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
Winnipeg
-
'A tremendous day': Pride celebrations sweep through downtown Winnipeg
The Pride celebration swept through Downtown Winnipeg Sunday as thousands of people marched in the parade – a reminder for many of how far the province has come and how far it still needs to go.
-
It’s 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Sam is back as packed Hi Neighbour Festival brings thousands to Transcona
It was a weekend packed with neighbourly fun over in Transcona.
Calgary
-
Senior dies after dog attack in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Tax evasion trial scheduled to begin for former Calgary MP Rob Anders
A two-week trial is scheduled to begin in the tax evasion case of former Conservative member of parliament Rob Anders.
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
Edmonton
-
Eastwood apartment building fire prompts evacuation, closure of 82 Street intersection
A three-storey walk-up apartment complex was evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
-
Avs have Evander Kane-less Oilers on the brink entering Game 4
The odds are stacked a mile high against the Edmonton Oilers to win their Western Conference finals matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.
-
It’s 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Vancouver
-
'No sanctity to anything': Vancouver doctor returns from treating patients in war-torn Ukraine
Dr. Piotr Michalowski returned home to Vancouver recently after facing trauma and tragedy on a daily basis while treating some of the the countless people harmed by the war in Ukraine.
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.