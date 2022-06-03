Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths

It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed while out for a walk on Hyde Park Road in London, Ont.

In the past year, support has poured in from across the country but especially from the community here at home, including the launch of the “Our London Family” campaign.

To mark the sombre anniversary, honour the family and support the community in its journey to heal and reclaim the location where this took place, members of the London Muslim community along with the City of London have several events planned.