Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths

(Source: City of London) (Source: City of London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future

After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.

Crowds honour Second World War veterans at Normandy D-Day commemoration

When D-Day veterans set foot on the Normandy beaches and other Second World War sites, they express a mix of joy and sadness. Joy at seeing the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed on June 6, 1944. Sadness as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.

Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts

The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver