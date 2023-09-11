Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromised

A Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.

Mario Spina described the past year as a horrible nightmare for his family. His 19-year-old son Kristian was charged with distribution, possession and accessing child pornography.

In October of 2021, Woodstock police said they received a cyber tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC). They had received notification from the social network platform Snapchat that a video — which met the Criminal Code definition of child pornography — had been uploaded to their platform, and that the IP address associated with the upload originated from within the City of Woodstock.

Woodstock police began investigating and obtained a search warrant in January of 2022. As a result, Mario said several devices were seized from the his family home, including an old iPhone that had not been in use for months because it belonged to his son Kristian and it had been hacked.

Woodstock police conducted a digital forensic examination on this phone and said “it contained materials that met the Criminal Code definition of child pornography.”

This gave them "reasonable and probable grounds" to proceed to lay the charges against Kristian.

"When I found out about this, I was shocked, because the cops were saying, ‘Images, child pornography.’ I’ve never seen any of this stuff, I’ve never seen it on my phone,” said Kristian.

Mario said police could have done more before laying the charges against his son.

“They didn't ask enough questions, they started that investigation from a position of guilt, they never took any innocence into consideration,” he said.

Toronto criminal defence lawyer, Michelle Biddulph, who represented Kristian, said people have to be really careful if they get any notification that their social media credentials are compromised.

“If someone gets access to them, and uses them to share child pornography, it's you that will be subject to the charges, not them, because of course, how are the police going to know whether its you that’s sharing the material or someone else. They are going to lay the charge and let the court system figure it out,” explained Biddulph.

So the family decided to take matters into their own hands.

