Man known to frequent London wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release.

He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.

According to police, he is serving a five year, two month and 14 day sentence for the convictions of possession of schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing unauthorized and impaired driving.

The offender is known to frequent London and surrounding areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.