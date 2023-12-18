Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Red Cross volunteer

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an LCBO in Sarnia and assaulting a senior Red Cross volunteer as he fled the store.

Sarnia police responded to the LCBO on Quinn Drive at around 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Police say it was reported that a man had stolen two bottles of alcohol and fled the store.

As he was leaving, police say a volunteer collecting donations for the Red Cross tried to stop him. The 75-year-old man was pushed and then tripped by the suspect, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Police say the victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he had to get multiple staples to his head.

He was treated at Bluewater Health and has since been released to continue his recovery at home.

On Sunday, officers were able to find and arrested the 26-year-old suspect. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, theft under $5,000 and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

The age of the victim is a significant factor in determining the charges laid against the suspect as the strike to the victim’s head could have endangered his life, police say.

The suspect was remanded into custody after a video bail hearing Sunday. Police say he was scheduled to appear in court Monday to determine the bail process, but no updates are available from court at this time.