    • 75-year-old volunteer receives injuries while trying to stop alleged theft

    Suspect in LCBO theft and assault investigation injured a 75-year-old volunteer on Saturday, December 16, 2023 (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Suspect in LCBO theft and assault investigation injured a 75-year-old volunteer on Saturday, December 16, 2023 (Source: Sarnia Police Service)

    Sarnia police are looking for a suspect involved in a theft and assault that occurred at the LCBO, Saturday.

    Just before 2:30pm, police responded to the LCBO on Quinn Drive in Sarnia for an alleged theft.

    A male suspect reportedly fled the store after taking two bottes of alcohol.

    A 75-year-old volunteer who was collecting donations for the Red Cross, was injured while attempting to stop the suspect from leaving the store.

    Police are reporting the volunteer was transported to hospital where he received multiple staples to his head after being pushed and tripped by the suspect.

    The suspect is described as

    • Male
    • White
    • Slim build
    • Red and black pants
    • Black coat with red hood
    • Black face covering
    • New York Yankees cap

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.

