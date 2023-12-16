75-year-old volunteer receives injuries while trying to stop alleged theft

Sarnia police are looking for a suspect involved in a theft and assault that occurred at the LCBO, Saturday.

Just before 2:30pm, police responded to the LCBO on Quinn Drive in Sarnia for an alleged theft.

A male suspect reportedly fled the store after taking two bottes of alcohol.

A 75-year-old volunteer who was collecting donations for the Red Cross, was injured while attempting to stop the suspect from leaving the store.

Police are reporting the volunteer was transported to hospital where he received multiple staples to his head after being pushed and tripped by the suspect.

The suspect is described as

Male

White

Slim build

Red and black pants

Black coat with red hood

Black face covering

New York Yankees cap

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861.