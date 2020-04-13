LONDON, ONT. -- An international rowing regatta that was planned for London this summer has been postponed.

The 2020 CanAmMex Regatta, scheduled for July, will now be held in 2021.

The international governing body for the sport, World Rowing (FISA), says it was a joint decision between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to postpone the event.

World Rowing has also cancelled the remainder of its events for 2020.

“These cancellations follow the previous cancellation announcement of three 2020 World Rowing Cup regattas and the Olympic and Paralympic qualification events. Rowing Canada Aviron (RCA) fully supports these difficult decisions issued by the FISA Executive Committee,” a news release from Rowing Canada states.

“The RCA’s High Performance leadership team is working to best support athlete development through the nuances of the 2020 season to ensure proper preparation is achieved for the 2021 competitive rowing season."