Maggie MacNeil just misses podium in 100 metre Butterfly
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
MacNeil went out with a personal best of 25.94 seconds in the first 50 metres, but couldn’t finish strong enough, as the defending Olympic champion finished 5th overall in a time of 56.44 seconds.
American Tori Huske won gold in a time of 55.59 seconds, followed by Gretchen Walsh (USA) in 55.63, and Zhang Yufei (China) who finished in 56.21.
MacNeil’s time was just .23 seconds off Yufei’s bronze medal time.
In her final Olympic games, MacNeil has 13 family and friends in attendance in Paris, France, including her mother, father and sister.
Her games are not finished; she will compete in the 100 metre Freestyle (Tuesday) and 4x100 metre Medley Relay (Friday).
