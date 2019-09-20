

A 24-year-old London man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to share an intimate photo of a 14-year-old girl.

According to London police, the photo was shared in Dec. 2013 during Facebook Messenger conversations between the then 14-year-old girl and an adult male.

Then in 2016, investigators say the man demanded more photos and meetings, threatening to share the original photo online if the girl did not acquiesce.

While the communications ended in early 2016, the situation was not reported to police until last week.

As a result, the 24-year-old London man is facing seven charges including;

extortion

sexual assault

unlawfully possess child pornography

print/publish/possess to publish child pornography

two counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

OPP lay charges in separate investigation

Oxford OPP also laid sex-related charges against an Ingersoll man after raiding a home Tuesday.

Police say they seized several electronic devices at an Ingersoll home in relation to criminal code offences.

They have charged 35-year-old Patrick Francis O’Neill, known as Rick, with:

invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old

luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

theft under $5,000

possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.

OPP say there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford OPP.