LPS cruiser damaged, stolen license plates recovered

A London police cruiser sustained $20,000 in damages after an early morning stop that also recovered stolen license plates.

According to police, officers saw a man driving a vehicle Thursday morning bearing plates that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from a vehicle parked on Atkinson Boulevard.

Around 1:19 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver accelerated away from the marked cruisers.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, the driver continued to operate the SUV with deflated tires.

A few minutes later, police stopped the vehicle in the area of Ridout Street and Commissioners Road. The driver of the vehicle struck marked police cruisers in an attempt to escape police.

The driver was arrested by police at which point they learned he was a prohibited driver

A 32-year-old London, Ont., man is charged with multiple offences including possession of property obtained by crime and fail to comply with a release order.