Long-time supporter of London, Ont. minor sports passes away

London, Ont. mourns the passing of Jimmy Agathos

Jimmy Agathos, a well-known London, Ont. businessman who supported his community for decades through minor sports, passed away early Thursday morning after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Agathos arrived in London from Greece in 1951. After working at Hotel London as a busboy, he opened Huron House Restaurant and Catering at Highbury Avenue and Huron Street in 1963.

For almost forty years, he sponsored 35 minor sports teams each year in the community.

“He always wanted to see kids living a positive lifestyle through sports”, said his daughter Effie Agathos-Avola. “He focused on kids that needed help and that’s why he supported them.”

In October, Agathos was inducted into the London Sports Hall of Fame for his work in minor sports.

“He was a sweetheart of an individual,” said Tom Creech, from the London Sports Hall of Fame. “He saw what sports could mean to young people.”

Agathos is survived by his second wife, Katherine, a daughter, two sons, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Jimmy Agathos was 91 years old.