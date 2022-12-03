Londoners give to those in need at area grocery stores Saturday

The London Business Cares Food Drive (LBCFD) received a substantial boost Saturday thanks to a day-long grocery store donation campaign.

At the Food Basics at Wonderland and Commissioners roads, CTV News London personalities and their families were joined by Bell Media radio employees and young volunteers.

Customers were offered donation bags they could choose to fill for the London Food Bank.

LBCFD organizers have not set a goal for this year's month long campaign. However, in 2021 588,000 lbs of food and large cash donations were collected.

While businesses and local celebrities play a part in the successful campaign, it is ultimately everyday Londoners who are making a difference.

Among them, Morris Smith, who donated two full bags of non-perishable goods.

“There is just so many people suffering out there,” Smith said. “They can’t put food on the table. They can’t pay their rent. People just trying to get by. I feel bad for the kids. I just try to do the best I can.”

The Business Cares Food Drive runs through Dec. 21.