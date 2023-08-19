London woman charged after assaulting stranger with pepper spray, resisting arrest
A London woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly got into an argument with a stranger before pepper spraying them earlier this week.
According to the London Police Service, on Aug. 17 at approximately 4 p.m. two women entered a business in the area of Oxford Street and Richmond Street.
The two women, who were unknown to each other, began arguing when one woman pushed the other woman. Police said that the suspect female then removed a can of pepper spray from her bag and sprayed the victim in the face before fleeing the area on foot.
Police were called to the scene and a description of the suspect female was provided.
Police located and arrested the woman a short distance away.
As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old London woman has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Resist arrest
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25 in relation to the charges.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
Fire crews fight to control blaze near Yellowknife as last remaining residents urged to leave
The mayor of Yellowknife is urging the city's last remaining residents to leave for safer areas, stressing that while a nearby fire has not touched the territorial capital, it is still not safe for people to return or stick around.
Russian missile attack kills 7 in northern Ukrainian city as Zelenskyy visits NATO candidate Sweden
A Russian missile attack in the centre of a northern Ukrainian city on Saturday killed seven people and wounded over a hundred others, including children, Ukrainian officials said.
Hurricane Hilary threatens 'catastrophic and life-threatening' flooding in Mexico and California
Hurricane Hilary headed for Mexico's Baja California Saturday as the U.S, National Hurricane Center predicted 'catastrophic and life-threatening flooding' for the peninsula and for the southwestern United States, where it is forecast to make land as a tropical storm on Sunday.
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community support
Yellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
Kitchener
-
Accused in University of Waterloo stabbing appears in court
The man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo appeared in court in-person Friday.
-
13th annual Riverfest returns to Elora
Thousands of music lovers packed Elora’s Bissel Park on Friday to kick of the first day Riverfest.
-
New drug-testing device now in use in Kitchener
A new drug-testing device in Kitchener is giving decision-making power to people who use unregulated drugs.
Windsor
-
Daytime shooting in Walkerville, a Windsor man loses $75K in a scam, and Stellantis employees are offered termination packages: Top Windsor stories this week
A Windsor man is devastated after losing $75,000 in a scam, one person has died after an apartment fire, police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Walkerville, Stellantis workers are offered a voluntary termination package, and a man was found on a sidewalk suffering from severe head injuries.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100K
A mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
'Decimated': Windsor man says he lost $75,000 in online trading scam
'Decimated' is how a Windsor man describes his life after he said he was manipulated by scammers.
Barrie
-
Tay Twp. community shaken after shooting, increased crime this summer
After Thursday's shooting, Tay Township residents are calling for a larger police presence within Victoria Harbour, with a noticeable increase in crime his summer.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after Tottenham crash
One person has been seriously injured after a crash in Tottenham Friday evening.
-
Man marks major milestone of 200th blood donation
It was a special day at the Barrie chapter of Canadian Blood Services as a familiar face marked a major milestone.
Northern Ontario
-
Flooding continues in Iroquois Falls
It has been more than two months since water levels at Nellie Lake reached unprecedented levels – overtaking people’s shorelines and causing property damage.
-
Firefighters are risking their lives on the frontlines. Here are some of their stories
This year's fire season has been unlike any other, and the stress from fighting wildfires can be both mentally and physically taxing. Here's what it's like to be a firefighter on the frontlines.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhood
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire that badly damaged four townhomes in Ottawa's east end on Saturday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end
Emergency crews responded to a call for a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
-
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children in the backseat
Ontario Provincail Police stopped the driver of a vehicle for speeding 143 km/h on Highway 416 in North Grenville
Toronto
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
-
Man in hospital following daylight stabbing in Scarborough
A man has been transported to hospital following a daylight stabbing in Scarborough.
-
This Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit. Here's why
Minimal human contact. Few resources. Unimaginable boredom. This is why a Toronto filmmaker is living in a dirt pit for a month.
Montreal
-
Inexperienced teachers should start in kindergarten where it's 'less demanding': Que. education minister
A Quebec kindergarten teacher says the education minister is out of touch with the realities of her profession after he said in a recent radio interview that her work was "less demanding" than other teaching jobs.
-
Cirque du Soleil show cut short after two performers injured in fall
A Cirque du Soleil show in Montreal was cut short Friday night after two performers were injured onstage. A spokesperson for the circus said the pair were performing a 'human cradle act,' when one performer hangs by their knees from a rectangular frame while swinging and catching another performer by the arms.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
Atlantic
-
Some Maritimers forced to leave Yellowknife as wildfires burn
Among those fleeing fires in the Northwest Territories are Maritimers who live up north.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book Sale
The event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
Winnipeg
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Former Quebec NDP MP Romeo Saganash charged with sexual assault in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover: RCMP
A woman from Pine Creek First Nation is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'Thank you so much': NWT and B.C. fire evacuees express gratitude for hospitality of Calgarians
Evacuees from British Columbia and the Northwest Territories say they’ve been overwhelmed with support from Calgarians as they flee their homes for safety due to the dangers of raging wildfires.
-
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
-
South Sudanese youth conference in Calgary
The third annual South Sudanese Youth of Canada (SSYC) conference is taking over the University of Calgary this weekend.
Edmonton
-
'Everyone should leave tonight': Over 19,000 residents flee Yellowknife as wildfires approach
Amid evacuation orders, the mayor of Yellowknife is urging non-essential workers to leave by Friday night as wildfires remain 15 km northwest of the city’s boundaries.
-
2 Edmonton streets temporarily closed by police
Police issued a traffic advisory Saturday after two streets were temporarily closed due to an incident.
-
B.C. government declares province-wide state of emergency over wildfire situation
The B.C. government has declared a province-wide state of emergency due to the growing number of aggressive wildfires threatening communities.
Vancouver
-
Residents of B.C.'s Shuswap experiencing 'unparalleled crisis,' regional district says
Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes along Shuswap Lake Friday in what the regional district called its "most devastating wildfire day in history."
-
No new evacuation orders overnight, but thousands still displaced in B.C.'s Okanagan
Evacuation alerts expanded on both sides of Okanagan Lake overnight, but there were no new orders for Kelowna or West Kelowna residents to flee the flames of encroaching wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfires
Hundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.