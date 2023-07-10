London teen charged following weekend robbery

A London teenager has been charged in relation to a robbery in the city over the weekend.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent.

Once inside the home, police said the female assaulted a person before stealing property and fleeing the scene.

The suspect was found and arrested not far from the scene and the stolen property was recovered.

No physical injuries have been reported.

A 15-year-old has been charged with robbery and under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, cannot be named.