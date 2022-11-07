London school boards to resume in-person learning starting Tuesday

It will be business as usual for students in London, Ont. on Tuesday, as local school boards have announced a return to in-person learning following CUPE’s announcement that it was ending strike action in response to the Ford government offering to rescind Bill 28.

On Monday, Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government announced it was rescinding legislation that made a strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) illegal.

CUPE then announced that following the rescinding of the controversial Bill 28, the 55,000 education workers that began their walkout on Friday will end their job action, and return to schools on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at how London’s school boards have reacted to the news.

Thames Valley District School Board

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) said all Thames Valley schools will be open on Tuesday for in-person learning.

Before and after programs, child care centres and EarlyOn Family Centres will also be open on Tuesday.

“Thames Valley is thrilled to welcome students and staff back into our schools and resume in-person learning,” the statement reads.

London District Catholic School Board

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) also announced Monday afternoon that it will be following suit.

In a statement, the LDCSB said all schools and sites will be open for in-person learning as of Tuesday.

“It is anticipated that all CUPE staff will be in schools and offices on Tuesday and school operations will quickly return to normal,” the statement reads.

Also resuming are daycare centres, before and after school programs, community use of schools, St. Patrick Adult and Continuing Education, family centres, co-op placements, after school tutoring, and international language programs.

Conseil Scolaire Viamonde

The French board was not impacted during the CUPE walkout.

A statement sent to parents from the French board said schools will be open for students on Monday.

“The Board continues to closely monitor developments between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in Ontario and the provincial government. At Viamonde, the vast majority of employees represented by this union, all janitorial and maintenance staff, reported to work Friday to perform their regular duties. Thus, everything indicates that Viamonde schools will be able to continue to ensure the health and safety of students Monday. We have therefore made the decision to keep the schools open and to continue learning activities, as planned.”

— With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley and CTV News Toronto