London's unemployment rate remained at 6.4 per cent in October
London's unemployment rate remained unchanged last month. According to Statistics Canada, the jobless rate held steady at 6.4 percent in October, despite the region adding approximately 1,400 jobs during the month.
Nationally, the unemployment rate also remained steady at 6.5 percent as hiring remained weak across the economy. In Ontario, the unemployment rate saw a slight decrease, dropping to 6.8 per cent.
Across the province, the sectors that saw the most growth were business, building and other support services, as well as construction, wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food services.
