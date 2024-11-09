London’s TechAlliance gets funding to train start-ups in rural areas
Businesses in rural parts of southwestern Ontario are getting some help in boosting the tech side of their business. Lambton Kent Middlesex MPP Steve Pinsonneault (PC) was joined by several area mayors to announce $115,900 funding through the Rural Economic Development Program to launch the Rural GROW Accelerator.
The funding will allow companies to access a 12-week training program through TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario to learn how to best use new technologies to their advantage.
“From marketing, to sales, to intellectual property, accounting. Entrepreneurs need to be able to wear all of those hats and be successful with that. So, this type of program is going to be so valuable to those entrepreneurs because it will give them the coaching and mentorship from people that are known experts in those areas,” explained Kim Parker of TechAlliance.
According to the Ministry of Rural Affairs, since 2019 the RED Program has committed more than $27.4 million to fund 473 projects to boost economic development in rural communities.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police searching for victims
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with four counts of sexual assault.
Super giant TVs are flying off store shelves
Televisions that measure 97 inches (and more) diagonally across – a.k.a. XXL TVs – are becoming a huge hit as the cost of giant screens sinks sharply, and viewers look to replace the screens they bought during the peak of the pandemic a few years ago.
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Should Toronto tear up its bike lanes to improve traffic flow? Critics say it's not so simple
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
Documentary highlights plight of B.C. wildlife with behind-the-scenes look at rehabilitation centre
Scheduled to be released Nov. 13 on YouTube, a new short film brought by Critter Care offers behind-the-scenes access to the Langley-based centre.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.