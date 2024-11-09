London’s TechAlliance gets funding to train start-ups in rural areas

Businesses in rural parts of southwestern Ontario are getting some help in boosting the tech side of their business. Lambton Kent Middlesex MPP Steve Pinsonneault (PC) was joined by several area mayors to announce $115,900 funding through the Rural Economic Development Program to launch the Rural GROW Accelerator.

The funding will allow companies to access a 12-week training program through TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario to learn how to best use new technologies to their advantage.

“From marketing, to sales, to intellectual property, accounting. Entrepreneurs need to be able to wear all of those hats and be successful with that. So, this type of program is going to be so valuable to those entrepreneurs because it will give them the coaching and mentorship from people that are known experts in those areas,” explained Kim Parker of TechAlliance.

According to the Ministry of Rural Affairs, since 2019 the RED Program has committed more than $27.4 million to fund 473 projects to boost economic development in rural communities.