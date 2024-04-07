London's solar eclipse forecast

When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun.

With Monday’s total solar eclipse, here’s what the Forest City can expect weather-wise according to Environment Canada.

Monday will start off with cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the morning, followed by a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, and a high of 19 C.

The partial eclipse will begin in London on Monday, April 8 at 2:01 p.m., peaking at 3:17 p.m., and ending at 4:29 p.m.

The Forest City sits just on the edge of the path of totality and will only see a partial solar eclipse.

To experience full totality, eclipse chasers need to head south towards Elgin County and Lake Erie, where the duration of totality will last for one to two minutes.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday Night: A few clouds. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. 70 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Thursday: Rain. High 15.

Friday: Showers. Windy. High 9.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.