London’s new green bin collection program starts Monday
On Monday, London, Ont.’s first day of green bin collection begins as part of a new collection schedule for homes that place their garbage and recycling at the curb.
“I know many households have eagerly waited to start using the green bin, and I’m excited that Monday is the first day of collection for this important program,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “By properly sorting our food scraps and other organic materials to go into the new Green Bin, the program will help divert valuable resources from our landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help our community take climate action together.”
A calendar of 2024 collection dates was included inside the green bin when it was delivered to households. The collection schedule can also be found online by following this link. You can also use the Zone Finder tool or the Recycle Coach app.
As part of London’s new green bin program, the frequency of collection days has changed.
Green bins and recycling are picked up at the curb every week. Organic materials (such as food waste that can cause odours) will be collected weekly in the Green Bin.
Garbage is picked up at the curb every other week. This means that Londoners will be required to hold onto remaining garbage four to six additional days compared to the current system.
Yard waste collection will still occur every five weeks during the spring and summer and more frequent in the fall.
Some of the items that can go in the Green Bin include:
- Meat and poultry scraps
- Dairy products
- Vegetable and fruit peelings
- Fats, cooking oils, and food grease, including City of London FOG Cups
- Baked goods, pasta, and bread
- Wooden stir sticks, chop sticks, household plants
- Soiled paper such as paper napkins, paper towels, and tissues
Keep these items out of the Green Bin:
- Elastic bands
- Food stickers
- Painted or treated wood
- Pet waste
- All plastic products including plastic utensils, plastic bags, and plastic packaging
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending lava flowing toward a nearby settlement
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the second time in less than a month on Sunday, sending lava snaking toward a nearby community and setting at least one home on fire.
Iowa principal who risked his life to protect students during a high school shooting has died
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm's way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.
Trump's campaign banks on its loyal supporters to turn out and caucus in Iowa despite frigid weather
Donald Trump was stuck in Florida, forcing his presidential campaign to cancel his in-person events two days before Iowa's kickoff Republican caucuses.
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Canadian under-18 women's hockey team takes bronze medal with 8-1 win over Finland
Team Canada won bronze at the world women's under-18 hockey championship on Saturday, thanks to the hard work of local players Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse.
-
Man charged for threatening mall employees with a razor blade
A 36-year-old Cambridge man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened mall employees with a razor blade in Waterloo.
-
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
Windsor
-
Search for missing Windsor man continues in new location
The search for a missing Windsor man continued Sunday at another new location.
-
Flurries likely Sunday, risk of frostbite overnight into Monday
It’s a cold day in Windsor-Essex. There’s a chance of flurries Sunday with a wind chill near minus 23.
-
Streetlight work on Dominion Boulevard
Dominion Boulevard will have alternating lane restrictions between Northwood Street and Ojibway Street for streetlight construction.
Barrie
-
More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County
While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.
-
Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst
Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
-
Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road
Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal snowmobile crash on closed trail near Sudbury
A 51-year-old resident of the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling has died following a snowmobile crash Saturday on trail C111D about six kilometres from Cartier.
-
Poilievre rallies in northern Ont., shows interest in green energy projects instead of carbon tax
Over the course of three days, Poilievre is visiting Thunder Bay, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie as part of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Slew of collisions reported across eastern Ontario during snowstorm
Police responded to dozens of collisions this weekend as a winter storm ripped across eastern Ontario, bringing snow and heavy winds Friday night and Saturday.
-
After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa
After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Toronto
-
Uber Canada looks to 'correct the record' as Toronto mulls reinstating rideshare licence cap
A month after Toronto hit the brakes on a controversial rideshare licence cap, Uber Canada is looking to “bust some myths” about the platform and its services before the issue returns to council in March.
-
Toronto bans tobogganing at 45 'unsafe' hills in city
The City of Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city, citing “unsafe” conditions at those locations.
-
NHL releases all-star game jerseys in collaboration with Justin Bieber
The NHL and Adidas have teamed up with Justin Bieber to create a new collection of jerseys for the NHL all-star game in Toronto next month.
Montreal
-
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
-
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
Third lane to be opened on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Commuters travelling in and off the Island of Montreal via the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge got a slight bit of good news on Thursday as a lane is scheduled to be reopened.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after vehicle collision: Halifax police
Police say a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street hit a 23-year-old woman who was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at Charles Street around 9:35 a.m.
-
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
-
N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
Winnipeg
-
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
-
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
-
Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness to coach at NHL All-Star Game
The Jets and NHL announced on Sunday that head coach Rick Bowness will be one of the four coaches to partake in the all-star festivities in Toronto.
Calgary
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
-
As bitter cold lingers across Alberta, Airdrie library opens its doors all night
In Airdrie, just north of Calgary, there is no 24-hour shelter where people can escape the frigid cold, so the public library decided to extend its hours.
-
Bouchard scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens
An Evan Bouchard power-play rocket from the point at 2:01 of overtime extended the Edmonton Oilers' win streak to a franchise-record 10 games, as the visitors edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
'Every megawatt matters': Albertans respond quickly to Emergency Alert after electricity Grid Alert issued
Albertans did the right thing Saturday night, unplugging enough that the provincial power grid was able to avoid resorting to a series of rotating power outages on a night when the wind-chill readings across the province threatened to drop to -50.
-
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
-
Extreme cold warnings cover Prairies, while other provinces battling chill, snow squalls
As of Sunday morning, the Prairies were swallowed in a sea of red on Environment Canada’s map of weather warnings, with Alberta and Saskatchewan completely covered in extreme cold warnings along with large patches of Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
-
B.C.'s highest court dismisses hog farm protesters' appeal
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal from two activists convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest and occupation at an Abbotsford hog farm.
-
'It brings hope': How chicken eggs are helping UBC scientists fight childhood cancer
With every crack of a fertilized chicken egg, Dr. James Lim feels closer to helping save lives.