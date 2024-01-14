London’s new green bin collection program starts Monday

On Monday, London, Ont.’s first day of green bin collection begins as part of a new collection schedule for homes that place their garbage and recycling at the curb.

“I know many households have eagerly waited to start using the green bin, and I’m excited that Monday is the first day of collection for this important program,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “By properly sorting our food scraps and other organic materials to go into the new Green Bin, the program will help divert valuable resources from our landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help our community take climate action together.”

A calendar of 2024 collection dates was included inside the green bin when it was delivered to households. The collection schedule can also be found online by following this link. You can also use the Zone Finder tool or the Recycle Coach app.

As part of London’s new green bin program, the frequency of collection days has changed.

Green bins and recycling are picked up at the curb every week. Organic materials (such as food waste that can cause odours) will be collected weekly in the Green Bin.

Garbage is picked up at the curb every other week. This means that Londoners will be required to hold onto remaining garbage four to six additional days compared to the current system.

Yard waste collection will still occur every five weeks during the spring and summer and more frequent in the fall.

Some of the items that can go in the Green Bin include:

Meat and poultry scraps

Dairy products

Vegetable and fruit peelings

Fats, cooking oils, and food grease, including City of London FOG Cups

Baked goods, pasta, and bread

Wooden stir sticks, chop sticks, household plants

Soiled paper such as paper napkins, paper towels, and tissues

Keep these items out of the Green Bin: