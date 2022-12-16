London's Maggie Mac Neil sets new world record at FINA

London Ontario's Maggie Mac Neil has set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Mac Neil's time of her 25.25 seconds in the 50-metre backstroke was enough to edge out American, Claire Curzan.

"Oh, it's so cool. I mean, to do it last year and to do it again, I mean it sets the bar pretty high but I'm ready for that challenge, says Mac Neil.

Mac Neil won gold in the 50-metre butterfly on Wednesday, and a bronze medal for Canada in the 4x100-meter final on Tuesday.