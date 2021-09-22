London's City Hall turns 50

London, Ont. -

Sept. 22 marks the 50th anniversary for London's City Hall - which officially opened in 1971.

The grand opening saw Dundas Street closed, and hundreds gathered for the fanfare, as four days of celebrations kicked off.

Award-winning London architect Philip Carter Johnson designed the building, as well as many others in southwestern Ontario.

Constructed by local builder EllisDon, it is the fifth civic administrative building for the City of London.

Since its completion, the City of London says it has been visited by Queen Elizabeth, Colonel Sanders and a number of other celebrities and dignitaries.

Did you know there's even an observation deck on the 12th floor? It has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to reopen when it is safe to do so.

