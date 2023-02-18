London RV show returns to Western Fair District after two-year hiatus

In the grand showroom of trailers and RVs inside the Agriplex there are many buyers and dreamers already in vacation mode.

The RV show returned to the Western Fair District after a two-year hiatus. The show, featuring everything from tent trailers to high-end park model homes runs through Family Day Monday.

“I’m ready for it,” one woman exclaimed. “Bring it on!”

The return of the RV show is fun for shoppers and key for those selling the units.

But the sales pressure is not as high as it was pre-pandemic. That’s because RV dealers experienced a boom as people look for ways to get away amidst restrictions.

Following a two-year hiatus, the London RV show returned to the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“We were blessed. I’ll be honest with you,” said Peter Hotz of Adventure RV. “There was a lot of industries that suffered, we feel for them. But, yes, the recreational industry did see a boom.”

He says the demand eventually led to stock shortages and rising prices for both new and used RVs.

“Prices that we have seen increase approximately 30 to 35 per cent or more in some cases.” Hotz said.

Couple those figures with rising inflation and Hotz acknowledges the rush to buy is slowing.

He expects prices will drop, but not right away.

“It won’t be quick, but we’re all hoping it does,” he said.