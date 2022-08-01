London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest

Jorge Gonzalez of Go Gonzalez BBQ in London, Ont. displays his championship trophy after winning 'best ribs' at London Ribfest and Craft Beer Festival on July 31, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Jorge Gonzalez of Go Gonzalez BBQ in London, Ont. displays his championship trophy after winning 'best ribs' at London Ribfest and Craft Beer Festival on July 31, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver