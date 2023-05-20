London restaurant named one of Canada’s most popular patios

Looking for some outdoor dining to kick-off the Victoria Day weekend? One London local has been ranked among the most popular in Canada.

OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 most popular outdoor dining restaurants in Canada just in time for the unofficial start of summer.

Ontario dominated the list with 59 establishments, including Italian favourite Dolcetto. The restaurant also made the list in 2017.

The list compiled a selection of what OpenTable calls the most stunning alfresco dining destinations, based on one million diner reviews, the top 100 list includes restaurants across the county offering “delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences.”

The report found dining was up four per cent in April year over year, likely due to warmer weather.

A full list of OpenTable's top 100 outdoor dining experiences is available here.