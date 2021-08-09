WINDSOR, ONT. -- A London resident is being recognized by McDonald’s Canada as the ‘Outstanding Manager of the Year’ — an honour granted to the top 10 per cent of managers across the country.

Lena Brown, manager of the McDonald’s Restaurant in London has been recognized as one of the top performing managers across more than 1,400 locations in Canada.

“I was not expecting this honour but I am so grateful to be receiving this award that recognizes my effort to make McDonald’s a special place for my crew and guests,” said Brown. “I focus on my crew because that is how we deliver a top quality guest experience. I appreciate that McDonald’s recognizes all the hard work its team does every day.”

A news release from McDonald’s Canada says every day Brown works diligently along their crew members to serve people’s meal’s with above and beyond service and warm smiles.

The company says Brown has also heled with marketing and restaurant operations which have made a positive impact on employees and guests.

Brown has been working with the franchise for 17 years, starting as a service crew member before being promoted to manager in 2006 and general manager in 2013.

“Lena’s strongest attribute is how much she cares about each and every person that works with her and the same goes for our guests,” said Jason Lessif, London owner-operator. “Lena is always looking for ways to improve the business and the results she is getting through being a great leader is undeniably impressive. So proud of Lena and her team.”

Each year, McDonald’s franchisees and regional management nominates restaurant managers across Canada for the Outstanding Manager of the Year Award in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

