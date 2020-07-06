LONDON, ONT. -- It was an idea that came suddenly to rapper Kwasi Ofosu, also known as KFT - to perform and at the same time film a music video during London’s first Black Lives Matter protest.

“I was a little bit nervous and I was like how am I going to find a videographer? Because that idea came two days before the protest,” says Ofosu.

The song, called Comback Season, was written by Ofosu to highlight issues surrounding systemic racism.

“We have to acknowledge what’s going on today and we can’t sweep it under the rug right.”

Ofosu says he couldn’t think of a better setting to create the video and pass on a strong message, than in the middle of a 10,000-person protest.

“We were able to get so many good scenes, we got scenes of like people marching and protesting and we got scenes of me marching.”

The videographer known as King, from RT Media, was a one-man show and took on the difficult task of shooting the whole video in just a few hours, by using a series of cameras and drones.

“I’ve never shot anything like that before, and I’ve never been around so many people who were actually passionate about a cause like that before, so it was actually really powerful being there and it was a whole different experience,” says King.

The end result is a video that has been gaining traction online and spreading a message, according to Ofosu, that change needs to happen with love and not hate.

“I just hope people will listen. I’m doing all this for people to open an ear to and listen, so that they can take it and do something with the message I gave them.”